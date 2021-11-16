Fed. Circ. Clears Alkem In Horizon Painkiller IP Row

By Adam Lidgett (November 16, 2021, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has backed a lower court's finding that Alkem Laboratories Ltd. did not infringe claims in patents Horizon has on its painkiller drug Duexis, while also agreeing with a decision that one of the patents was invalid as obvious. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed Delaware federal court findings that Alkem's abbreviated new drug application for its now-launched generic version of Duexis did not infringe a pair of patents owned by Horizon Medicines LLC. The panel also affirmed the lower court's finding that various claims of one of the patents-in-suit – U.S. Patent No. 8,067,033 – were too obvious...

