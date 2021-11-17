DC Circ. Seeks US Input On Sovereign Immunity Question

By Caroline Simson (November 17, 2021, 7:14 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit is asking the Biden administration whether the U.S. can claim sovereign immunity in foreign proceedings to enforce arbitral awards against it, a question that has arisen as Nigeria looks to avoid litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award issued to an engineering firm. The circuit court gave the U.S. Department of Justice until Dec. 30 to respond to the question, after one of the judges overseeing a hearing in the case last week, U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett, expressed concern about rejecting Nigeria's sovereign immunity defense without considering the U.S. government's interpretation of the issue. She compared the...

