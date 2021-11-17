It May Be Time To Abolish Patent Claim Construction Hearings

By Justin Nemunaitis (November 17, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- Claim construction is widely regarded as one of the most important milestones in a patent case. In most cases, the court will, sua sponte, schedule a claim construction hearing to occur roughly halfway between the filing of the case and the expected trial date. This practice is designed to streamline the case and ultimately drive a resolution. However, by guaranteeing that the court will hold a hearing to resolve an indefinite number of disputes in a setting that is divorced from the ultimate questions of infringement and validity, this practice may instead increase the number of disputes in the case and...

