Ill. Man Admits Aiding Rabbi's Health Investment Fraud

By Lauraann Wood (November 16, 2021, 9:37 PM EST) -- A man who helped a Chicago rabbi defraud Jewish investors of millions in a health company investment scheme pled guilty Tuesday to the federal wire fraud charge he faced over his conduct. Erez Baver, 42, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold about 14 months after federal prosecutors charged him for working with Rabbi Zvi Feiner to con scores of investors in Chicago's Orthodox Jewish community out of millions of dollars between 2012 and 2017 through Feiner's company, FNR Healthcare LLC. Baver faces maximum consequences of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and the greater between...

