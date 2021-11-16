Ripple Labs Wants Smaller Role For SEC In Crypto Oversight

By Elise Hansen (November 16, 2021, 8:13 PM EST) -- Ripple Labs Inc. on Tuesday pushed for digital assets to primarily fall under the regulatory purview of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — as the company is locked in heated litigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its own signature digital asset, XRP. Ripple released a framework outlining its preferred principles for cryptocurrency and digital asset regulation. The company backed a pair of bills that would put many digital assets outside the realm of securities, as well as called for innovation sandboxes and public-private dialogue. "Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology need clear regulatory and licensing frameworks designed to address and...

