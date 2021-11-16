Mobile Banking Biz Upgrade Hits $6B Valuation In Series F

By Elise Hansen (November 16, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Mobile banking and credit company Upgrade said Tuesday it reached a $6 billion valuation in its latest, $280 million funding round, which comes just months after a hefty Series E round. San Francisco-headquartered Upgrade Inc. said that, including the latest funds, it has raised a total of $600 million in equity. The company in August announced a $105 million Series E funding round, in which it reached a $3.3 billion valuation — just over half its valuation in the latest round. Co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche said the latest injection "demonstrates Upgrade's rapid growth and commitment to delivering innovative financial products that...

