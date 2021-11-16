GAO Backs $16.4M Task Order For Cybersecurity Services

By Alyssa Aquino (November 16, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed the Federal Emergency Management Agency's $16.4 million task award for cybersecurity services, finding nothing on the record that showed that the agency lowballed a spurned bidder's proposal. Platinum Business Services LLC hadn't provided enough past work experience on contracts similar in size and scope to the FEMA cybersecurity order to warrant a higher technical proposal score, the GAO said. Moreover, Platinum hadn't addressed that deficiency in its bid protest, the GAO added. "Because Platinum has not established the agency unreasonably viewed the contracts on which the experience was demonstrated as insufficiently similar, we find no...

