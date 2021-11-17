ITC Signs Off On Duties For Indian, Malaysian Wind Towers

By Grace Dixon (November 17, 2021, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has signed off on new duties for wind towers imported by India and Malaysia, after finding that the unfairly priced and subsidized goods have harmed domestic producers. In a unanimous vote on Tuesday, the ITC's five commissioners elected to move forward with anti-dumping and countervailing levies set out by the U.S. Department of Commerce, after determining that the goods are sold across the U.S. at less than fair value with the help of subsidies from the Indian government. The decision tags Malaysian exporters with anti-dumping duties of 3.2%, while Indian exporters will be hit with anti-dumping margins...

