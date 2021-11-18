Miner Says Romania Can't Escape $4.4B Claim

By Clark Mindock (November 18, 2021, 3:55 PM EST) -- Canadian miner Gabriel Resources Ltd. says Romania let it waste resources on land that has now been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and wants to put an end to its years-long bid for $4.4 billion in relief. The company told the International Centre for the Settlement of Investor Disputes that Romania's decision to resume UNESCO listing proceedings showed that the country had made up its earlier argument in the arbitration that it hadn't intended to block the development of its Rosia Montană gold and silver project. The case had been paused after Romania asked that UNESCO defer consideration of...

