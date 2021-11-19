Ex-Russian Bank Chief Denies He Cheated Former Employer

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 19, 2021, 5:15 PM GMT) -- The former head of a Russian bank has denied being part of a conspiracy that allowed a billionaire client's company to pay off bank loans using the lenders' own money. Evgeny Dankevich, the former chief executive of Otkritie Bank, told the High Court in a Nov. 12 defense filing, which has now been made public, that he wasn't even personally involved in the financial transactions at issue. Dankevich "did not conspire with the [other] defendants as alleged ... and acted in the best interests of Bank Otkritie (and/or what he believed to be in the best interests of Bank Otkritie at...

