SEC's Roisman Wary Of Playing Into 'Gamification' Fears

By Dean Seal (November 16, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Elad Roisman indicated Tuesday that he is hesitant to have the regulator get aggressive on digital engagement practices and so-called "gamification" in online stock trading, saying of the latter term, "I don't know what that means." At a conference on equity market structure, the commissioner connected the buzz around digital engagement practices, or DEPs, that are used by online brokerages like Robinhood to a broader surge of retail participation in the stock market that's being driven by new technologies and shouldn't be discouraged. In the past year, which kicked off with unprecedented market volatility largely...

