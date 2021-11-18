Japanese Drugmaker Sues UK Rival Over Drug Royalties

By Silvia Martelli (November 18, 2021, 7:03 PM GMT) -- Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical has accused British rival GW Pharma of breaching their research agreement by failing to pay royalties for a treatment for seizures allegedly based on patents jointly owned by the companies. GW Pharma Ltd. has not paid Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. royalties for a seizure treatment it developed relying on patents resulting from their joint research between 2007 and 2013, the Japanese company told the High Court in an Oct. 29 particulars of claim, which has now been made public. Otsuka, which sued GW as well as subsidiary GW Pharmaceuticals Ltd., seeks the payment of the outstanding royalties...

