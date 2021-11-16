8th Circ. Won't Touch $3.2M Atty Fees In Foster Kids' Suit

By Mike Curley (November 16, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday declined to disturb an award of attorney fees in a suit alleging that Missouri's foster care system fails to adequately safeguard against the use of psychotropic drugs, saying the district court was not unreasonable in granting $3.2 million in fees. The three-judge panel noted that the fees were 16% under the $3.9 million the attorneys had requested, and the district court had cut a number of hours from that request when it calculated the lodestar for the award. In the suit, a group of foster children, identified in the suit as M.B., K.C. and A.H., sued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS