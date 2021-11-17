Unvaxxed Athletes Settle Religious Claims Against College

By Max Jaeger (November 17, 2021, 12:54 PM EST) -- Western Michigan University has settled a federal lawsuit by 16 unvaccinated athletes who accused the school of violating their rights by offering, but refusing to grant, religious exemptions to its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, the parties announced Tuesday. Under the deal, the students will not be subject to the vaccine mandate for athletes, but must continue to follow testing and masking requirements. "The University wishes the student athletes well in their academic and athletic careers, and the student athletes are excited to continue their academic and athletic careers at WMU,"reads a joint statement from WMU and the students' counsel. The agreement comes...

