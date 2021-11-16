Bitcoin 'Inventor' Scolded For Online Comments During Trial

By Carolina Bolado (November 16, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright was admonished by a Florida federal judge Tuesday for posting online about suing expert witnesses for fraud as a digital forensic expert was on the stand testifying that documents Wright produced in the multibillion-dollar litigation were not authentic. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom admonished Wright for posting a message on the digital communication platform Slack at 10:07 a.m. about how one can sue experts who give misleading testimony for fraud. At that time, Matthew Edman, a digital forensic expert and director in the cybersecurity and investigations practice at Berkley Research Group, was on the stand in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS