Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bitcoin 'Inventor' Scolded For Online Comments During Trial

By Carolina Bolado (November 16, 2021, 8:20 PM EST) -- Self-professed bitcoin inventor Craig Wright was admonished by a Florida federal judge Tuesday for posting online about suing expert witnesses for fraud as a digital forensic expert was on the stand testifying that documents Wright produced in the multibillion-dollar litigation were not authentic.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom admonished Wright for posting a message on the digital communication platform Slack at 10:07 a.m. about how one can sue experts who give misleading testimony for fraud.

At that time, Matthew Edman, a digital forensic expert and director in the cybersecurity and investigations practice at Berkley Research Group, was on the stand in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!