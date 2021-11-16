Senate Confirms Kanter To Head DOJ Antitrust Division

By Matthew Perlman and James Arkin (November 16, 2021, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Senate confirmed Jonathan Kanter as the new leader of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division in a vote Tuesday evening, further setting up the Biden administration to push for more aggressive antitrust enforcement. Antitrust attorney Jonathan Kanter testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing on Oct. 6. (Photo by Win McNamee/via Getty Images) The Senate voted 68-29 to confirm Kanter as the assistant attorney general for antitrust, with 20 Republicans, including Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, and some of the GOP's most vocal tech industry critics supporting the nomination. No...

