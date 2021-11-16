Grindr Hit With EU Privacy Complaint Over User ID Method

By Allison Grande (November 16, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- Grindr has flouted the European Union's data privacy rules by requiring users to submit a picture of themselves along with a government-issued ID or passport in order to exercise their rights to find out what information the online dating app holds about them, according to a complaint recently filed with Austria's data protection regulator. An unidentified Grindr user who's being represented by None of Your Business — a prominent consumer advocacy nonprofit started by privacy activist Max Schrems — is pushing DSB, the Austrian data protection authority, to probe Grindr's method for verifying the identities of EU users who request information that they're...

