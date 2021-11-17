Texas Hospital Workers Fight Vaccine Mandate At 5th Circ.

By Katie Buehler (November 17, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- A group of Texas health care workers has asked the Fifth Circuit to resurrect its lawsuit challenging a Houston hospital's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing a district court's dismissal of its claims goes against the Lone Star State's strong public policy against firing employees for refusing vaccines. More than 100 employees of Houston Methodist Hospital who have refused the vaccine urged the federal appellate court in a brief Monday to reverse a June dismissal of their wrongful termination claims. A Southern District of Texas judge dismissed the case after finding the employees had failed to state a claim. Alternatively, the group asked...

