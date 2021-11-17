Teva Says Dr. Reddy's Broke Deal Over Birth Control Device

By Adam Lidgett (November 17, 2021, 4:43 PM EST) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals says it is owed more than $31 million after Dr. Reddy's refused to pay for batches of a generic version of birth control device NuvaRing and then declined to pay for carrying costs, according to a new lawsuit in New York state court. In a Monday complaint, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. sued Dr. Reddy's Laboratories SA for breach of contract and breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, asking for no less than $31.4 million. Teva said it struck a deal in 2016 in which Dr. Reddy's agreed to buy a generic version of NuvaRing that...

