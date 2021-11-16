Las Vegas Data Centers Settle Monopolization Suit Before Trial

By Bryan Koenig (November 16, 2021, 6:57 PM EST) -- Las Vegas data center operator Switch Ltd. has settled a monopolization lawsuit from a defunct rival on the courthouse steps just as a trial was set to begin in Nevada federal court. Switch and plaintiff V5 Technologies LLC, which operates as Cobalt Data Centers, offered no details of the deal other than to give notice on Monday that "a settlement has been reached in this action," which U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson agreed to close on Tuesday. Representatives for the parties could not immediately comment. The jury had been set to hear claims of monopolization and agreements in restraint of...

