Tarantino Can't Sell 'Pulp Fiction' Scenes As NFTs, Suit Says

By Andrew Karpan (November 16, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- Quentin Tarantino's plans to auction off "exclusive scenes" from the movie "Pulp Fiction" in the form of nonfungible tokens drew a copyright and trademark lawsuit Tuesday from Miramax, his former studio, which claims that those rights belong to it. Miramax has taken its fight with Tarantino to California federal court, where the studio sued to stop him from selling off seven "exclusive scenes" from the 1994 movie through an NFT company called Secret Network. Originally the studio of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, Miramax was most recently sliced up between the Qatar media company beIN Media Group and ViacomCBS. "It was profoundly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS