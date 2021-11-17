US To Impose Anti-Dumping Duties On Yarn From 4 Countries

By Alyssa Aquino (November 17, 2021, 1:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. will soon put into effect anti-dumping duties on yarn imported from four Asian countries, after a U.S. International Trade Commission panel unanimously found that the products were economically harming domestic companies. The ITC issued its ruling on Tuesday, one month after the U.S. Department of Commerce determined that Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese producers of polyester textured yarn — predominantly used to weave and knit synthetic fabrics for clothing, footwear and upholstery — were selling their products in the U.S. at unfairly low prices. To rectify the situation, Commerce teed up anti-dumping duties of up to 56.8%. "As a result of the...

