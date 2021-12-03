Associate Pay In Atlanta Hits NYC Levels As Demand Heats Up

By Rosie Manins (December 3, 2021, 1:06 PM EST) -- Fierce competition for experienced associates is helping to drive salary increases at law firms in Georgia, with some matching the leading national BigLaw pay scale, as a glut of transactional work follows pandemic-based hiring freezes. With companies and investors rushing to capitalize on low interest rates and a strengthening economy, mid-level and senior associates in the corporate deals arena are in hot demand. Georgia transactional attorneys say activity doesn't appear to be slowing, and they could use a hand. Law firms in the state are progressively approaching the nation's top pay scale for associates announced in the summer by Davis Polk...

