Cantey Hanger Hires 2 Lateral Partners In Texas

By Jessica Corso (November 17, 2021, 3:59 PM EST) -- Texas law firm Cantey Hanger LLP has added two new litigation partners through lateral hires, one a bankruptcy attorney formerly with Bonds Ellis Eppich Schafer Jones LLP and the other a family law attorney who ran her own practice. Jermaine Watson and Lyndsay Newell have joined as partners in Cantey Hanger's Fort Worth home office, the firm said Nov. 9. Watson has been a bankruptcy attorney for nearly 15 years and joined Cantey Hanger from fellow Fort Worth firm Bond Ellis, where he was a partner for a little over a year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Newell joined Cantey Hanger from...

