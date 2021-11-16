Pa. Court Says School Mask Order Must End Despite Appeal

By Matthew Santoni (November 16, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- A statewide order requiring masks in Pennsylvania schools will end Dec. 4 unless the state rushes a replacement order, after the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania said Tuesday that it would lift the automatic stay triggered by an appeal of its decision striking down the mask mandate. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said she would lift the automatic stay, which triggered when acting state Health Secretary Alison Beam asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to look at the lower court's Nov. 10 ruling that the school mask mandate needed to have gone through the regulatory review process. "Allowing an order to remain in force...

