What EPA's Proposed Methane Rules Mean For Oil, Gas Cos.

By Patrick Traylor, Corinne Snow and Matthew Dobbins (November 17, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- On Nov. 2, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed three separate actions under the Clean Air Act that target new and existing air emission sources at oil and natural gas well sites, natural gas gathering and boosting compressor stations, natural gas processing plants, and transmission and storage facilities. The first action proposes first-time emission guidelines to reduce methane emissions from almost 1 million existing oil and gas wells, almost 2,000 existing interstate natural gas compressor stations, and over 500 existing natural gas processing plants. The second action proposes performance standards for new, reconstructed and modified sources in the oil and gas...

