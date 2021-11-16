Philly Refinery, Insurers Reach $270M Deal On 2019 Blast

By Hailey Konnath (November 16, 2021, 11:53 PM EST) -- The liquidating trust for former refinery operator PES Holdings has inked a $270 million deal resolving business interruption insurance claims against 27 insurers in the wake of the 2019 explosion and fire that put the operator out of business, according to a filing Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court. PES asked the Delaware bankruptcy court to approve the proposed settlement, which calls on Allianz Global Risks and the other insurers to pay $200 million to the liquidating trust and $70 million directly to ICBC Standard Bank, according to a motion. The bank is PES' working capital lender. PES filed for bankruptcy in...

