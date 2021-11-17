1st Circ. Clears Federal Limits On Maine Lobster Fishing

By Rachel Scharf (November 17, 2021, 2:34 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday allowed the National Marine Fisheries Service to enforce a rule limiting lobster fishing off the coast of Maine, saying the agency is following its Congressional mandate to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales. A Maine federal judge had blocked the policy two days before it was set to go into effect on Oct. 18. But a unanimous appellate panel has now paused that preliminary injunction pending appeal, allowing the agency to impose seasonal limitations on the use of lobster trapping lines known to entangle and kill right whales. In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit...

