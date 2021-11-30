Meet The Attys Battling Over The Future Of Abortion Rights

By Adam Lidgett (November 30, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- An attorney who successfully defended Louisiana abortion providers against a state law that tried to put restrictions on abortion doctors will face off against Mississippi's solicitor general as they debate a case before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that could overturn Roe v. Wade. The justices will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case about a Mississippi law that would largely ban abortions starting at 15 weeks of pregnancy, long before a fetus becomes viable. Arguing for the abortion provider will be Julie Rikelman, the New York-based litigation director at the Center for Reproductive Rights. Meanwhile, the attorney...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS