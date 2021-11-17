Gov't Weighs Overturning EU Pensions Poverty Judgment

By Martin Croucher (November 17, 2021, 4:43 PM GMT) -- The government is considering doing away with a European court ruling that would have required the U.K. to establish an additional hardship test for pension savers linked to collapsed companies, according to a letter seen by Law360 on Wednesday. The letter, emailed by the Department for Work and Pensions to industry professionals and shared with Law360 by former U.K. pensions minister Steve Webb, invites retirement industry members to a series of virtual roundtables on Dec. 10. The government wants feedback over proposals to overturn the Court of Justice of the European Union ruling in the 2019 case of Pensions-Sicherungs-Verein VVaG v....

