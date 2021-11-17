Braze Hits $8B Valuation In Cooley, Simpson Thacher-Led IPO

By McCord Pagan (November 17, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- Consumer analysis and marketing platform Braze Inc. had a banner debut on the Nasdaq Wednesday as its stock price rose almost 44% to give the company an $8 billion valuation following its upsized initial public offering that was guided by Cooley LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. New York-based Braze said its $520 million IPO included 8 million shares sold at $65 apiece, well above its earlier price range of between $55 and $60 each. The company sold 6.7 million shares with certain shareholders selling 1.3 million shares of their stock, it said. Additionally, the underwriters have a...

