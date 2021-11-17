King & Spalding Pilots CURO's $360M Heights Finance Buy

By Charlie Innis (November 17, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- CURO, a lending platform guided by King & Spalding LLP, said Wednesday it is planning to buy Troutman Pepper-led Heights Finance from a private equity firm for $360 million in order to expand its customer base. The deal calls for CURO Group Holdings Corp. to buy Heights Finance, a consumer finance company, for $335 million in cash and $25 million in CURO common stock from Pennsylvania-based Milestone Partners, according to an announcement. The acquisition would bring Heights Finance's largely near-prime and non-prime customers into CURO's fold. Based in South Carolina, Heights Finance provides installment loans and other offerings to customers across...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS