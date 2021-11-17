Visa Says 'Late' Swipe-Fee Litigation Can't Rise Again

By Christopher Crosby (November 17, 2021, 3:04 PM GMT) -- Visa urged the Court of Appeal on Wednesday to prevent a slew of businesses from renewing their competition lawsuit over interchange fees, telling the London court that litigation ended when the claims were served late. Counsel for the credit card giant, Brian Kennelly QC of Blackstone Chambers, argued at a hearing that the claimants were barred from starting fresh proceedings against Visa Europe Ltd. over unlawfully high swipe fees charged to businesses. Visa says the businesses unintentionally torpedoed their own claims when they served the lawsuit without formally certifying the document with the court. It is appealing a High Court judge's...

