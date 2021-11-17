Latham-Advised Real Estate Services Co. Hits $1B Valuation

By Emma Whitford (November 17, 2021, 12:24 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP-advised PLACE, a business services startup for real estate agents, said Wednesday that it hit a $1 billion valuation in a $100 million fundraising round led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's growth equity business. Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, PLACE will use the new funding to more quickly onboard real estate teams, the company said, as well as for hiring and new product offerings. The Series A round also featured 3L Capital, a technology-focused growth equity firm that's invested in the likes of SmileDirectClub and travel booking app Omio. PLACE aims to provide an "all-in-one" business services and technology...

