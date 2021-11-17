Skadden, Latham Rep Sale Of HVAC Supply Biz Worth $2.2B

By McCord Pagan (November 17, 2021, 1:45 PM EST) -- European private equity firm Permira, guided by Skadden, said Wednesday it's selling a majority stake in HVAC/R supplies business DiversiTech to Latham-led Swiss private equity group Partners Group AG in a deal valuing the target at $2.2 billion. Permira and its management will remain minority shareholders in DiversiTech, which makes and supplies parts and accessories for heating, ventilation, air conditioning/refrigeration systems, according to separate statements. "As a result of investments in our team, product lines and infrastructure over the last five years, DiversiTech has a solid foundation and leading position in the North American HVAC parts and accessories market," DiversiTech CEO...

