Bank Of Scotland Beats £35M Row Over Country Manor

By Christopher Crosby (November 17, 2021, 4:31 PM GMT) -- An English judge rejected an entrepreneur's £35 million ($47 million) claim on Wednesday accusing the Bank of Scotland of stunting his business amid the lender's attempts to seize his medieval-era country manor over an unpaid mortgage. Bristol High Court Judge Paul Matthews struck out Peter Hoskins' counterclaim accusing the lender of backing out of a financing arrangement funding biotechnology company EiRx Therapeutics PLC. The judge found that the allegations were barred under a 2013 settlement the bank struck with Hoskins after he failed to repay the lender money borrowed by EiRx. Hoskins had raised the allegations to defend himself from the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS