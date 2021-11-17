Riverbed Tech Wants To Erase $1B Debt In Ch. 11

By Bill Wichert (November 17, 2021, 11:07 AM EST) -- California-based Riverbed Technology filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court to implement a prepackaged restructuring plan that would wipe away about $1.1 billion in debt and pump $100 million of new equity capital into the business as it aims to recover from the financial smackdown of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of pursuing an out-of-court exchange transaction, the information technology company and related entities launched Chapter 11 petitions late Tuesday to swiftly move forward with the restructuring plan that Riverbed said has been unanimously approved by all creditors who were entitled to vote on the proposal. "After thoroughly evaluating the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS