Businessman Denied Dividend Order In $700M Fraud Claim

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 17, 2021, 7:28 PM GMT) -- A judge rejected calls on Wednesday from a Thai businessman claiming that he was defrauded of $700 million worth of shares in his former renewable energy company to order any dividends issued to be held in a London bank account, calling the request "intrusive." Judge Mark Pelling, sitting on the bench of the High Court, denied the request from Nopporn Suppipat for the interim protection measure in advance of a hearing for a world freezing order in February in his lawsuit accusing a group of Thai businessmen of plotting to covertly seize his stake in the business. Promises from the defendants...

