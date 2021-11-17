Mallinckrodt Denies Manipulating Acthar Market

By Rick Archer (November 17, 2021, 8:55 PM EST) -- Mallinckrodt closed its defense against claims it inflated the price of its Acthar gel on Wednesday, with witnesses saying that the drugmaker didn't suppress a competing product and that the speaking fees it paid to doctors didn't increase sales. At a virtual hearing before a Delaware bankruptcy judge, Mallinckrodt presented its last witnesses in its defense against arguments it owes health insurers Attestor Limited and Humana Inc. a priority Chapter 11 claim for increased Acthar prices caused by keeping a competing drug off the market and paying speaker's fees to doctors. Mallinckrodt said it had no advantage over Acthar alternatives and the...

