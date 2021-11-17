Sidley-Led Orion Clinches $2.3B Metals Investment Fund

By Charlie Innis (November 17, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Orion Resource Partners, an investment management firm specializing in base and precious metals, announced Wednesday it has closed its third mine finance fund at $2.3 billion, with Sidley Austin LLP providing legal counsel. The $2.3 billion fund, called Orion Mine Finance Fund III, seeks to "capitalize on the global transition toward clean energy," according to an announcement. Orion has $8.9 billion in assets under management and concentrates on the metals space by using debt, equity and production-linked investment strategies such as senior secured loans and royalties, the firm said. About 60% of Orion Mine Finance Fund III has already been funneled...

