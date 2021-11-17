SEC Cases Against Public Cos. Fell Again In FY21

By Dean Seal (November 17, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- The number of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions filed against public companies hit a seven-year low in fiscal year 2021, continuing a downward trend that started in the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. After hitting a record high 95 cases against public companies and subsidiaries in 2019, the securities regulator launched just 61 actions against issuers in 2020 and 53 in 2021, according to a report released Wednesday by Cornerstone Research and New York University's Pollack Center for Law & Business. The report's authors noted that the SEC's most recent fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30,...

