DOJ Veteran Tapped As Interim US Atty In Eastern Texas

By Michelle Casady (November 17, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- After more than 20 years with the office, including a prior stint as the acting U.S. attorney for the district, Brit Featherston has been sworn in as the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Texas, taking over for Nicholas J. Ganjei, who stepped down earlier this week. Featherston, 61, took the oath of office on Tuesday from Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap. After being tapped for the job by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Featherston will serve in his new role for either the next 120 days or until a permanent nominee is named by President Joe Biden...

