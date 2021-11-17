PTAB Upholds LED Patent In Challenge From Japanese Co.

By Britain Eakin (November 17, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld a Document Security Systems Inc. surface mount LED patent after finding that challenger Nichia Corp.'s proposed construction of a key claim term fell short, thus dooming its invalidity arguments. In a decision handed down Tuesday, the PTAB said Nichia failed to show all six claims it challenged in Document Security System's U.S. Patent No. 6,879,040 were invalid as anticipated or obvious. The decision gives a boost to Document Security, which has accused Nichia of infringing the patent in a California federal suit. The case, which involves just the '040 patent, was put on...

