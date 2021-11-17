Atty's Estate Agrees To $3.7M Tax Bill Tied To Fraud Plea

By Theresa Schliep (November 17, 2021, 3:12 PM EST) -- The estate of an attorney convicted of fraud agreed to owing $3.7 million in taxes that he failed to pay before his death, the U.S. and an estate representative told an Arkansas federal court in a joint filing. S. Gene Cauley's estate has agreed to being on the hook for the taxes he owed in connection with his guilty plea for misappropriating more than $9 million in settlement awards earned for his clients, according to the joint filing Tuesday. Cauley had been a partner in Cauley Bowman Carney & Williams LLC, now Carney Bates & Pulliman PLLC, an Arkansas firm that...

