UK Energy Co. Makes Antitrust Commitments For EV Charging

By Isaac Monterose (November 17, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- A U.K. energy company has agreed to phase out exclusive contracts it has with several U.K. firms that operate charging stations for electric vehicles, the United Kingdom's competition authority announced on Wednesday as the country prepares for a ban on the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars by 2030. The Competition and Markets Authority announced a competition probe in July into contracts Electric Highway operator Gridserve Holdings Ltd. and energy company Ecotricity have with motorway service companies MOTO Holdings Ltd., Roadchef Ltd. and Extra MSA Property (UK) Ltd., each of which operates electric charging stations. In response to the probe,...

