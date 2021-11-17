Stockholders Sue To Preserve $62M Award In Delaware

By Emma Whitford (November 17, 2021, 6:05 PM EST) -- Shareholders have filed suit against Exela Technologies and its subsidiaries in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging fraudulent fund transfers and saying that assets need to be set aside to make sure their outstanding $62 million-plus award can be paid in full. The complaint unsealed Tuesday accuses Exela Technologies Inc. of keeping $225 million in cash out of shareholders' reach through an exchange offer announced in October. This is just the latest development in Exela's effort to avoid payment of merger predecessor SourceHOV Holdings' 2020 appraisal judgment, the shareholders said. Without court intervention, the shareholders warned, alleged "fraudulent conveyance" could leave them high...

