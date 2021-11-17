Biden Urges FTC To Probe Oil And Gas Cos. Over Price Spikes

By Bryan Koenig (November 17, 2021, 12:29 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on the Federal Trade Commission to "immediately" investigate spiking consumer gasoline prices and asked the agency to examine whether the increases are being driven at least in part by "anti-competitive or otherwise potentially illegal conduct." President Joe Biden, shown here at a speaking event on Nov. 16, urged the Federal Trade Commission in a Wednesday letter to investigate spiking consumer gasoline prices. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Biden welcomed the agency's recent moves to strengthen oil and gas sector merger oversight. But those actions haven't done enough to keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS