Pa. Justices Say Worker Still On The Job At After-Work Event

By Matthew Santoni (November 18, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- A traveling salesman for a Pennsylvania uniform company was still furthering his employer's interests when he attended a work-sponsored, after-hours gathering, and could still be eligible for workers' compensation when he got into a crash on the way home, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled. The justices said the state's "traveling employee doctrine" gave Jonathan Peters the presumption that he was on the job unless his employer, Cintas Corp., could prove he wasn't. Though a Cintas-sponsored happy hour at Tilted Kilt in Allentown, Pa. was voluntary, it was enough of a work event that attending it didn't constitute "abandonment" of Peters'...

