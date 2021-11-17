Fed. Circ. Nixes Nurse's Bid To Be Added To Neck Restraint IP

By Britain Eakin (November 17, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a decision by a North Carolina federal judge that a registered nurse failed to prove she should be added as an inventor to a patent for a head and neck restraint device for race car drivers designed to prevent injuries during car crashes. The nonprecedential opinion said that Julie Wagner proved only that she met and spoke with Trevor Ashline, the named inventor on the patent, but could not corroborate her alleged contribution to his invention. "Based on the minimal extent of the corroborating evidence, we are not persuaded that the district court erred in...

