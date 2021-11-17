Judge Rejects Coverage For Unqualified Pilot's Plane Damage

By Shane Dilworth (November 17, 2021, 7:52 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge permanently grounded an airport services company's dispute over coverage for damage a plane sustained from an emergency landing, agreeing Wednesday with a magistrate judge's finding that the pilot's lack of qualifications relieved the insurers of their obligations. A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that a pilot's lack of qualifications relieved insurers of their duty to cover damage to a plane he flew. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) U.S. District Judge James S. Moody concurred with U.S. Magistrate Judge Philip R. Lammen's October recommendation to award summary judgment to Starstone National Insurance Co. and London Aviation Underwriters on the grounds that pilot Timothy...

